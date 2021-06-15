Sei Investments Co. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Life Storage worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

