Sei Investments Co. Has $16.04 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

