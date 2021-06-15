Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,418 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

