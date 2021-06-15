Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.28. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,969 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.