Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SELB. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

