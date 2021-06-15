Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Up 4.6%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.24. 24,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,606,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms have commented on SELB. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a market cap of $564.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,500 shares of company stock worth $207,600 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

