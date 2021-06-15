Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

