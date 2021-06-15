Sessia (KICKS) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Sessia has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $503,590.69 and approximately $24,764.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

