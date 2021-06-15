SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.