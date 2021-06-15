SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in May

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

