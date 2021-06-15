Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Holdings Increased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for 2.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,585. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544 over the last three months. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

