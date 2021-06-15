Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 94.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,208. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

