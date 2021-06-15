Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Expands By 94.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,208. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.
About 3DX Industries
