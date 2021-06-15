Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 94.2%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 34,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $3,132,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $223,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

