Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 94.2%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 34,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
