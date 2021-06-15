Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Grows By 66.4%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the May 13th total of 2,190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ANCUF stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

