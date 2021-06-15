Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declines By 60.1%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

