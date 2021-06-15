Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Rises By 100.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. Bossard has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.40.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

