Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 40.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.44 on Tuesday. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.75.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

