Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 104.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FTRI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 29,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,663. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,392,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

