Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Decreases By 57.7%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FGB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,366. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.