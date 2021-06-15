Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Decreases By 32.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,745. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

