Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Rises By 108.3%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

