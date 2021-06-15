Short Interest in Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Grows By 100.0%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hydromer stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. Hydromer has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Hydromer Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

