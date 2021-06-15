Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Grows By 100.0%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

