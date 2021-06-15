Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Grows By 59.5%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the May 13th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 94.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.