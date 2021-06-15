Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Declines By 48.5%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHTX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 511,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,623. Manhattan Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

