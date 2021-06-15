Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Drops By 52.5%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 13th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $259.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

