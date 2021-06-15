Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Increases By 40.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

