Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Expands By 75.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PRYMY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

