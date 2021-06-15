Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 54.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

