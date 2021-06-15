Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 54.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.