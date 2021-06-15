Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Increases By 122.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.0 days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$49.89 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

