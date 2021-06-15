Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Increases By 122.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.0 days.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$49.89 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.