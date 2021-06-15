Short Interest in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Decreases By 45.8%

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Sequential Brands Group worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SQBG opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13). The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.