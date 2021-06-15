Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 126.7%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 6,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

