Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 126.7%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 6,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.