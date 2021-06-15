Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 56.2%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

