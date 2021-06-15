Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

