Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $280,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $12,026,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

