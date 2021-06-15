Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 935,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,219.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.
