Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 935,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,219.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.