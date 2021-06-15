SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE SLG opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

