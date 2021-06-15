SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $83.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.