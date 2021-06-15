Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Snap posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,804,676 shares of company stock valued at $167,940,422 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14.

Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

