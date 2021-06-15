SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 1,189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

SFTBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 439,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

