Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

