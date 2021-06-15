Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) vs. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Critical Survey

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.52 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.72 Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.31 -$38.62 million $0.38 63.24

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOC Telemed and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sotera Health beats SOC Telemed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

