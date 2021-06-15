Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 301.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPRQ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.66.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.