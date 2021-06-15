SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,100 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 2.02% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $66,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

