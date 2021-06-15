Spiking Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $294.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 155.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00765286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00083482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.15 or 0.07746593 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.