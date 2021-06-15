Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 318.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

