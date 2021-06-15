Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 326,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SII traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.16. Sprott has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

