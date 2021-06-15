Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after acquiring an additional 752,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.