SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,391,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

