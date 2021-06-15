Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.