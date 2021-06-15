SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

